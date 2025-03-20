Colorado medical director explains why we should think twice about taking dietary supplements

DENVER — While some dietary supplements have true benefits, others come with side effects that are much less desirable, a Colorado medical director of transplants warns.

Dr. Mary Ann Huan works at HCA HealthOne Presbyterian St. Lukes and said she has had patients who took supplements and came to her with various liver issues, including high enzyme counts and jaundice.

“I actually remember seeing a patient a couple years ago whose liver numbers went up,” Dr. Huang said. “He actually felt fine. I couldn't figure it out.”

Then Dr. Huang said she started digging into his medical history and found a connection to some supplements. Over the years, she has had several patients with liver issues that stemmed from supplements, and then watched as they began to feel better after they stopped taking them.

Colorado medical director explains why we should think twice about taking supplements

Dr. Huang said not all supplements are going to have these kinds of side effects and the impact will vary person to person, depending on other health conditions. She said she also completely understands that people are looking for alternatives to prescription medications, and that often comes in the form of supplements and alternative medicines.

Her family is from Taiwan and her dad is a retired anesthesiologist who went back to Taiwan to train in acupuncture, she explained. The benefits of acupuncture are sometimes hard to measure, but some report feeling less pain and stress, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But Dr. Huang's concern lies in the fact that no dietary supplements are approved by the FDA for safety or effectiveness.

They are easy to purchase at stores or online, and not everybody knows if they have an allergy to the ingredients, or how it will interact with other medications, she warns.

“I think when you talk about why people start taking it, they may talk to their neighbor, or they may talk to a sibling, or they may see something on TikTok or Instagram,” she added.

Dietary supplements range from multivitamins to minerals (like calcium and iron) to herbs and probiotics. They come in many forms, including tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders and gummies, the FDA says.

Dr. Huang said she has patients who took supplements at the suggestion of other doctors, and then saw their health decline.

If you are looking for alternative treatments, there are some easy solutions.

The National Institutes of Health offers a website offering clinical and research information on drug-induced liver injuries. The site, called LiverTox, allows users — both patients and doctors — to look up medications and supplements. It is regularly updated.

“It actually gives you information in terms of what the background is, what to utilize, what's the potential for hepatotoxicity, and actually gives you a likelihood score,” Dr. Huang said.

And of course, talk to your doctor, especially about how supplements can interact with other medications.

If you experience an issue with a dietary supplement, stop using it, seek medical care if needed and report it to the FDA.

Denver7 has reached out to multiple associations in the supplement industry and are waiting to hear back.