Colorado meal kit delivery service focuses on locally-sourced food, fair prices

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado’s Front Range is now home to a meal kit delivery service that’s focused on convenience, locally-sourced food and fair prices.

It’s something Jesse Albertini, founder and owner of Spade and Spoon, prides herself on when comparing her company to big name meal delivery services like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron.

“I have been doing pasta since 2020,” said Albertini.

Albertini is a chef at Sfoglina, a homemade pasta company in Denver. She makes the pasta for Spade and Spoon at Spindle Kitchen, a spot food kitchen producers can use to grow their business.

“I just started working with them in November,” said Albertini.

Joy Rubey, Spade and Spoon’s founder and CEO, launched her business around that time. It’s a local-first meal kit delivery service that works strictly with Front Range farmers, ranchers and local food producers like Sfoglina.

“Instead of us spending money on shipping and packaging, we put money into quality local ingredients. And so the quality is a big difference. (We) have very minimal waste, very minimal packaging,” said Rubey.

Rubey says working with local producers strengthens the local food economy, all while making the food healthier and more affordable.

“Everything meets and exceeds organic standards. Our meals range from $7 a serving up to maybe $13 a serving,” said Rubey.

Rubey says even as food costs rise at grocery stores, she hasn’t seen the same increases in local food costs — a win-win for her small business and the small businesses it supports.