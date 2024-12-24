Colorado man spends each day ringing for Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

DENVER — Denver7 is highlighting a Salvation Army volunteer who goes above and beyond to help the organization during its signature holiday fundraising event.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 and has become a holiday tradition, in addition to a fundraising event. In Colorado, Ed Blubaum spends as many hours as he can with a bell in hand and a red kettle by his side.

"I’ve always supported The Salvation Army, so it’s just something I can do," he said.

Blubaum begins his morning by picking up other volunteers and dropping them at different ringing locations across the city. He then makes his way to his designated location and starts to ring, spending many hours outside greeting strangers without stopping.

"I go to the bathroom before I start, that’s usually good enough. And I just have a sandwich in my bag. I eat it when it gets real slow, so I can just keep ringing," Blubaum said.

Blubaum began volunteering with The Salvation Army three years ago.

"I bell ring every day of the week. On Sundays I don't get to ring as much because I go to church in the morning," he told Denver7 while ringing outside of a Walmart.

Blubaum's location varies each day, making him a fun sight for shoppers who have met him before. He told Denver7 it's the shoppers that inspire him to keep ringing.

"Oh, I'm very surprised, I mean, people you see that you would not think would have a lot of money are very generous at the kettles. So I’m very impressed with what people give because they have no stake in this at all and they're willing to give hard-earned money for this," Blubaum said.

The funds Blubaum and other Colorado kettle ringers raise go towards supporting The Salvation Army's services in the state.

"One of the most unique and fun things about the holidays for The Salvation Army is the cooperation with the public to be able to raise the funds. We need to be able to help families and children in need," said Lt. Col. Daniel Starrett with The Salvation Army Denver Citadel Corps.

While people may think these funds are only necessary during the holidays, Starrett said the demand for The Salvation Army "has never been greater."

"Well it’s costing us 50% more than we planned for in a budget, and we have that many more families coming into our office and asking for help. And that's why these funds are so helpful now and throughout the year, and that's why that partnership works so well," Starrett said.

Starrett said Blubaum has had an immense impact on The Salvation Army through his generosity in donating his own time each day.

"He's amazing. He has taken up so much work relief from us and helped us so much," said Starrett. "But I say to him all the time, 'It isn't what you do, Ed. It is who you are. It's your spirit of who you are that is such a challenge to me even after all my years of service.' He's a wonderful challenge and inspiration."

There is the possibility you can spot Blubaum ringing on Christmas Eve, but in the chance you do not, you can donate to the cause through The Salvation Army's virtual kettles.