DENVER — There’s no ocean near landlocked Colorado, but next year, a man from Pine Junction will try to be the first Coloradan and oldest person ever to sail around the world non-stop by himself, including the challenging Five Great Capes.

Steve Siguaw is planning to start that roughly 27,000 nautical-mile journey next August in France and finish about 300 days later. He’ll be 78 years old at that time, which would set a new record, though he said that’s not his only motivation for the voyage.



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Colorado man plans to set sail for milestone solo voyage around the world

“I’m always looking for adventure,” he told Denver7. “I've completed the Leadville 100 Race 18 times… I also ran a race across Colorado once — which was 310 miles — and so [my family has] seen me doing these crazy things.”

Siguaw said the journey will be in honor of French sailor Bernard Moitessier. As part of his preparation, he just did a trip across the Atlantic to Portugal. That’s where he used his Starlink internet connection aboard his boat to talk with Denver7.

Siguaw has sailed around the world before with his wife. He said his biggest challenges will be stocking up on enough food for the journey and dealing with the stormy Southern Ocean.

Steve Siguaw

“The storms sweep off Antarctica, come right across there, and that's what you have to battle,” he explained. “You hang on a lot, and you know, I think if the boat can make it, I can make it, and I'm just worried about getting de-masted, you know, the mast falling off or something like that. But I've re-rigged the boat, and the boat is in great condition, and it's ready to go.”

Although Colorado is not known for its plentiful sailing options, Siguaw said the unexpected thunderstorms he’s faced while sailing on Dillon Reservoir have actually helped him prepare for this voyage on a much smaller scale.

Siguaw compared this potential accomplishment to his previous milestones on land, urging people to push themselves.

“It's like Leadville, when you do the 100-miler the first time, when you finish, you know, you're dead, you’re just beat the pieces,” he said. “And then after a period of time, you realize, ‘Wow, what have I done?’ You know, it's something monumental… Just go for your dreams. It can be anything, you know, it could be, you know, running a race, running a marathon. Okay, running a 5k. If you never run a 5k, do that, but just push the limits.”

Steve Siguaw

The Five Great Capes are Cape Horn off of South America, Cape of Good Hope off of South Africa, Capes Leeuwin and South East Cape off of Australia and South Cape off of New Zealand.

Australia's Bill Hatfield is and would remain the oldest person to complete the global, non-stop solo journey, though he did not navigate the Five Great Capes.