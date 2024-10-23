Colorado man accused of threatening to kill Democratic election officials will likely plead guilty

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of making repeated threats to kill the top election officials in Colorado and Arizona as well as judges and federal law enforcement agents is expected to plead guilty in federal court on Wednesday.

Teak Brockbank of Cortez is scheduled to appear in court in Denver for a change of plea hearing. After the 45-year-old was arrested in August, he pleaded not guilty to one count of making interstate threats.

Watch our previous coverage in the video player below:

Colo. man accused of threatening election officials, state judge, federal agents

Prosecutors allege Brockbank threatened the lives of multiple public servants on social media between Sept. 2021 and Aug. 2022.

In one instance, according to court documents, Brockbank allegedly used two social media accounts to post messages threatening Colorado and Arizona election officials. In a message posted to social media on Aug. 4, 2022, Brockbank allegedly posted a message referring to election officials in Arizona and Colorado and stating, “Once those people start getting put to death then the rest will melt like snowflakes and turn on each other. … This is the only way. So those of us that have the stomach for what has to be done should prepare our minds for what we all [a]re going to do!!!!!! It is time.”

In another message, prosecutors allege, Brockbank threatened a Colorado state judge on Oct. 2, 2021 by posting a message that allegedly read, “I could pick up my rifle and I could go put a bullet in this Mans [sic] head and send him to explain himself to our Creator right now. I would be Justified!!! Not only justified but obligated by those in my family who fought and died for the freedom in this country. … What can I do other than kill this man my self [sic]?”

Prosecutors also allege Brockbank threatened federal law enforcement on July 20, 2022, posting on social media, “ATF CIA FBI show up to my house I am shooting them peace’s of s--t first No Warning!! Then I will call the sheriff!!! With everything that these piece of s--t agencies have done I am completely justified to just start dropping them as soon as they step on my property! justified.”

Denver7's Óscar Contreras contributed to this report.