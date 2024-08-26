Colorado man accused of threatening election officials, state judge, federal agents

DENVER — A Colorado man accused of threatening election officials, a state judge as well as federal agents in 2021 and 2022 was set to appear in federal court Monday.

Teak Brockbank, 45, of Cortez, was arrested Friday for allegedly making “detailed death threats against election officials, judges, and law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement Monday.

Prosecutors allege Brockbank threatened the lives of multiple public servants on social media between Sept. 2021 and Aug. 2022.

In one instance, according to court documents, Brockbank allegedly used two social media accounts to post messages threatening Colorado and Arizona election officials. In a message posted to social media on Aug. 4, 2022, Brockbank allegedly posted a message referring to election officials in Arizona and Colorado and stating, “Once those people start getting put to death then the rest will melt like snowflakes and turn on each other. … This is the only way. So those of us that have the stomach for what has to be done should prepare our minds for what we all [a]re going to do!!!!!! It is time.”

In another message, prosecutors allege, Brockbank threatened a Colorado state judge on Oct. 2, 2021 by posting a message that allegedly read, “I could pick up my rifle and I could go put a bullet in this Mans [sic] head and send him to explain himself to our Creator right now. I would be Justified!!! Not only justified but obligated by those in my family who fought and died for the freedom in this country. … What can I do other than kill this man my self [sic]?”

Prosecutors also allege Brockbank threatened federal law enforcement on July 20, 2022, posting on social media, “ATF CIA FBI show up to my house I am shooting them peace’s of s--t first No Warning!! Then I will call the sheriff!!! With everything that these piece of s--t agencies have done I am completely justified to just start dropping them as soon as they step on my property! justified.”

“Violent threats against public servants are a danger to our democracy, and the arrest and charges announced today make clear that the Justice Department will see to it that perpetrators answer for their actions,” Garland said in a statement Monday.

The case against Brockbank is part of the DOJ’s Election Threats Task Force, which is leading the department’s efforts “to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed, or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation,” according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Colorado.

Brockbank is charged with transmitting interstate threats. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, prosecutors said.