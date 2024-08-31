Colorado leaders condemn racist, anti-immigrant signs posted at Denver and Aurora RTD stops

DENVER — State and city leaders condemned the placement of racist signs, targeting immigrants and VP Kamala Harris, at RTD bus stops in Denver and Aurora. A Friday morning presser featured statements from Attorney General Phil Weiser, city councilwoman Shontel Lewis and Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, among others.

In total, RTD found seven signs at five intersections along Colfax. The first was found by a bus operator of Route 15 at around 5 a.m. Thursday, according to an RTD spokesperson. The metal sign was bolted down on top of a pole.

"It was pretty jarring," said Olivia Hunt, a Denver resident who was one of the first to notice the signs. Hunt was headed to her birthday lunch, when she noticed the sign on Colfax and Garfield. "I'm very frustrated at people who are so invested in hate," said Hunt.

Regional Transportation District (RTD) A racist, anti-immigrant sign posted at the RTD bus stop on Colfax Ave. and Garfield St. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

Her sentiments were echoed by Chief Ron Thomas, who fought back tears during the presser.

"This is not the Denver that we will accept. This is not the Denver we love," said Thomas.

RTD agency staff worked with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) to check for more signs. DPD officials said they have multiple leads, but are not ready to name any suspects. Additionally, DPD managed to obtain video surveillance from nearby cameras that are helping with the investigation.

DPD does not believe that this incident was connected to similar cases in other cities. Similar signs have popped up in New York and Chicago, those messages have appeared at Chicago Transit Authority bus stops.

Although DPD believes all the signs have been found, RTD is still asking people to report any suspicious behavior that they may have observed near bus stops. You can reach out on RTD’s Transit Watch app, or by calling Transit Police dispatch at 303-299-2911. You can also text RTD at 303-434-9100.