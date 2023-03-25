Colorado lawmakers debate gun control bills in rare weekend session

DENVER – State lawmakers in the Colorado House of Representatives gaveled in for a rare Saturday session as they continued debate over a series of gun control bills.

They spent most of the day discussing a measure to expand the state’s red flag law.

Current law only allows close family members and law enforcement to file a petition for an extreme risk protection order, which allows police to seize guns from someone deemed too dangerous to themselves or others.

The proposal under consideration would let district attorneys, teachers, and doctors file petitions too.

"I think the expansion in giving the ability, whether it be teachers, whether it be physicians, it's really important in law enforcement to be able to do something if they see something and know something, instead of tying their hands and the inability to do it,” said State Rep. Monica Duran, the Democratic House Majority Leader.

The bill was proposed in response to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs not filing a petition against the suspected Club Q shooter, who at one point was arrested for making a bomb threat.

Opponents, including many conservative law enforcement leaders, say the bill infringes on Second Amendment rights and they say there’s no evidence it would have prevented the Club Q shooting.

"I don't think the red flags worked in Colorado,” said State Rep. Ty Winter, R-District 47. “I think that a lot of the shootings that we've seen people purchased the firearms legally and the risk protection orders, I don't think they would have mattered in a lot of these cases.”

Lawmakers are also considering a bill that would let victims of crimes involving guns file civil suits against gun manufacturers.

Another bill under consideration would raise the minimum age to legally buy a gun from 18 to 21.

The bills were introduced well before Wednesday’s shooting at Denver’s East High School,which injured two school administrators.

The bills already passed the state Senate earlier in the month.

After a groundswell of anger and frustration from students, teachers and parents some lawmakers feel an urgent need to act.

Republicans have vowed to do all they can to delay these bills in the House, but they likely don't have the numbers to stop the bills from passing since Democrats are in firm control of the chamber.