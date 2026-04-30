Colorado lawmakers consider new state Capitol security measures amid a rise in political violence nationwide

Colorado lawmakers are considering changing the way they approach security amid political violence, including the third attempted assassination of President Donald Trump last weekend.

House Bill 26-1422 addresses security measures for the legislative and judicial departments of state government, as well as the governor. Among other things, the legislation would create an "administrator of legislative safety" who would act as a liaison between lawmakers and the Colorado State Patrol, which is in charge of security at the Capitol and the safety of legislators.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Shannon Ogden discusses the bill with one of its sponsors

Colorado lawmakers consider new state Capitol security measures amid recent political violence

The administrator would serve as the primary point of contact for the personal safety of lawmakers and staff, receive complaints regarding security threats, and operate as a certified peace officer. The bill also renames the current chief security officer position to sergeant at arms and clarifies that the Colorado State Patrol's jurisdiction includes law enforcement services for the governor's mansion.

State Rep. Chad Clifford, a Democrat from Arapahoe County and one of the bill's sponsors, expects the legislation to easily pass this session.

He said the person in the position would be "reviewing those threats as they come in and being somebody known, trusted on the floor."

"Not so cop-like with people, but understands the legislation going through the building, and if there is something more contentious or groups that are engaged with the legislators a bit more aggressively about something, this person's day-in and day-out job would be to know those things," Clifford said.

The bill would also better secure online information about lawmakers and other officials. It expands the definition of "protected persons" to include elected officials, their staff and judicial employees, allowing them to request the removal of their personal information from the internet. The legislation establishes civil remedies if a person refuses to remove the information upon request.

Additionally, the bill allows political committees to register with a mailing address instead of a street address. It removes the requirement for the secretary of state to post candidate disclosure statements online and eliminates the requirement for public officials to include a legal description of real property on financial disclosure statements.

For judicial security, the bill creates a courthouse security task force to develop recommended standards for court facilities. County sheriffs would be required to maintain a log of individuals who enter a courthouse with a firearm. The legislation also expands the crime of retaliation against a judge to include retaliation against judicial employees.

The Associated Press reports that multiple state capitols are undergoing security improvements following a rise in political violence nationwide. This included the stunning assassination last June of Rep. Melissa Hortman, the top Democratic leader in the Minnesota House, and the September killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was speaking at a college in Utah.

In addition to the killings of Hortman and Kirk, violence targeting political figures in the U.S. in the last few years has included an arson attack last year at the home of Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, an assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump at a Pennsylvania rally in 2024, and a hammer attack on the husband of Democratic then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their California home in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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