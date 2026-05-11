Colorado lawmakers approve rewrite of landmark AI law addressing algorithmic discrimination

DENVER — Colorado state lawmakers approved sweeping changes to the state's landmark artificial intelligence law over the weekend, with the rewrite now heading to Gov. Jared Polis' desk.

The updated law would create guardrails addressing discrimination by AI algorithms used to make consequential decisions about an individual's access to or eligibility for things like education, employment, housing, loans, insurance and healthcare services. The bill's framework is the result of recommendations from a task force convened by Polis that includes AI developers, companies that use the technology, and consumers.

SB26-189 requires companies and organizations to give a clear notice to consumers about any use of automated decision-making technology. The bill also gives people the right to request a human review of an adverse decision made by algorithms.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Maggie Bryan breaks down the legislation — and why some groups say it doesn't go far enough

Colorado lawmakers approve sweeping changes to state's landmark artificial intelligence law

"Businesses and entities are using technology to determine if we get a job, to determine if we get a loan, to possibly to determine what our healthcare diagnosis is. And so as we move into the world like this, people want to know what happens if they get it wrong, because in real life, if they get it wrong, it hurts people," said Assistant House Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver.

In 2024, state lawmakers passed a first-of-its-kind law regarding AI algorithmic discrimination, including requirements for companies that use the technology to conduct risk assessments of the systems. Bacon said the law created concern for companies who felt responsible for any harmful outcomes of technology they did not make.

The updated bill does away with required risk assessments and instead focuses on an accountability framework to establish who is responsible when someone is harmed by algorithmic discrimination.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2027, the bill would require AI developers to provide companies with a description of the technology’s intended uses, categories of data used to train the system, known limitations and risks, and instructions for appropriate use and human review. The Attorney General would be able to enforce the bill through the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

Robert Lindgren, with Colorado's chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), said the bill is a good first step to protect Coloradans, but said there is more work to be done.

"If we're looking at a framework that actually protects more of the public, it's that you test these systems ahead of time to ensure that they do not discriminate," Lindgren said.

In a statement to Denver7, a spokesperson for Polis' office called the framework "a nation-leading model" and said the governor was looking forward to signing the bill.

Full statement: