Colorado jury awards record $24M to man wrongfully arrested in Parker case

PARKER, Colo. — A Douglas County jury on Monday awarded a man $24 million in a wrongful arrest lawsuit connected to a 2022 Parker shooting—the largest such payout in state history, according to a Denver-based law firm.

The case centered on plaintiff Robert Dial, who sued former Parker detective Shannon Brukbacher for wrongful arrest and prosecution.

The incident originated from a Feb. 15, 2022, shooting inside Robert Dial's son Cameron Dial's apartment, which resulted in one fatality and one injury.

As a result of the shooting, Cameron Dial was arrested, later convicted of manslaughter, and remains incarcerated in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Months after his son’s arrest, the situation escalated when Robert Dial was taken into custody at Denver International Airport on accessory to murder and tampering with evidence charges. The DA’s office noted these charges were eventually dropped.

As a consequence of his arrest, Robert Dial’s attorneys claimed that he lost his position as a high-ranking investment manager. Robert Dial sued Brukbacher for lost wages, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

Attorneys stressed that despite the verdict’s significance, it cannot restore Robert Dial’s career or undo the damage suffered as a result of the arrest.