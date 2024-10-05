Colorado judge who sentenced election denier Tina Peters to prison receives threats

The Mesa County courthouse has beefed up security after threats were made against courthouse staff and a judge.

On Thursday, the judge sentenced former county clerk Tina Peters to nearly nine years behind bars for her role in a data breach scheme based on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Courthouse staff in Grand Junction received multiple threats after the sentencing.

A Mesa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says extra security was provided Friday.

The court executive says they also received some compliments for the sentencing.

Peters was convicted of allowing an unauthorized person access to the county's election system.

In court on Thursday, Peters told the judge she was "very taken back by how awful I've been depicted when I was just trying to do my job." In return, the judge said Peters was "as defiant of a defendant as this court has ever seen.”