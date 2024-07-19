Colorado high school students gain hands-on experience through UCHealth Anschutz simulation unit

AURORA, Colo. — UCHealth Anschutz hosted 60 students from Colorado AHEC's H.O.P.E. Institute on Thursday to provide them with hands-on medical experience.

Students practiced on medical dummies through UCHealth's simulation unit, which carries more than $100,000 of medical equipment. The simulation unit is mobile and travels across the state to provide EMS and trauma training for rural and urban emergency response teams.

The unit is split into two — the first half simulates the back of an ambulance while the second half simulates an emergency trauma room. Students learned how to intubate, perform CPR and stop a patient's bleeding.

"It just exposes me to the field and different types of work in the field," said Ayla Boschert, a 17-year-old high school student from Fort Collins.

Boschert qualified for the program, which is geared toward students with low-income, rural and minority backgrounds. For Boschert, the simulation unit was her first experience working with real-world equipment. Previously she didn't believe a medical career was possible, but after some encouragement from one of her own doctors, she decided to pursue her dream.

Colorado AHEC's H.O.P.E. Institute started three years ago. Director Josina Romero O'Connell said the program has grown each year, from 40 students in year one to 50 in year two and now 60 in 2024.

“We bring these students together who don't have this opportunity," said Romero O'Connell.

The camp addresses a number of issues within the medical community. The students are from underrepresented backgrounds, with most living in rural parts of the state. The hope is that the program can help recruit students interested in the medical field.

Romero O'Connell said the program is a personal passion. Growing up in rural northern New Mexico, the director said she never had access to strong medical training. She started pursuing her medical degree at age 44 and hopes the camp will inspire other students to follow suit.

Additionally, the lab can help students get a head start at an early age. UCHealth EMS Medical Director Angela Wright said the state-of-the-art equipment is rarely available for students at such a young age. Through the H.O.P.E. Institute, she believes students can learn the basics in the best possible environment.

"It makes it accessible," said Wright. "It's open to anybody who is passionate about helping other people."

Wright said the simulation also exposes students to a wide variety of career options in medicine.

Camp H.O.P.E. is a free week-long event with seven sessions. You can find more information about Colorado AHEC's H.O.P.E. Institute here.