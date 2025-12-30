Colorado fire officials urge safe charging habits as lithium-ion battery fires become more common

DENVER METRO — First responders in the Denver metro area say fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly common, with several recent incidents highlighting the dangers of these everyday power sources.

These batteries can be found in household items like phones, laptops, power tools, and toothbrushes. Lithium-ion batteries are also used in electric vehicles and e-bikes.

A cell phone left on a charger was the suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a Lakewood family's home on Saturday, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the lithium-ion battery in the phone overheated and ignited items around it, causing the fire to quickly spread throughout the home near W. 14th Avenue and Allison Street. West Metro Fire said no one was hurt.

"I happened to look out in the street and saw smoke rolling down the street," said Dian Duclos, who lives next door. "I grabbed my phone and called 911 immediately, and then kind of watched it just escalate from there. It was pretty scary, and that fire picked up really quickly."

The rapid spread of flames is a concerning characteristic of lithium-ion battery fires, according to West Metro Fire Captain Dan Wenger. He said the batteries can produce a significant amount of heat very quickly when they're damaged or overcharged.

"Typically, when batteries receive some sort of exterior damage — it's been hit or knocked or dropped — you may not be able to tell that there's damage right away, but once you start to charge it, that's when the problem can occur," he said.

Earlier this month, South Metro Fire Rescue said a hybrid vehicle with lithium-ion batteries was involved in a garage fire in Douglas County. First responders said the garage was a total loss and there was some smoke damage to the home. In September, fire officials said overcharging of several lithium-ion batteries, including an e-bike, caused a Jefferson County garage to catch fire.

West Metro Fire Rescue said a charging lithium-ion battery pack sparked a fire inside a Lakewood apartment in early December. Fire officials said the battery overheated and ignited nearby items.

First responders said one family was displaced and the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

Safety recommendations

Wenger explained that it's important to properly charge devices with lithium-ion batteries. This means avoiding overcharging and using chargers specifically designed for the device.

"Our recommendation to people is always use a device that was manufactured for that actual device," he said. "If you do have to get an extra charger, make sure you're using one from the same manufacturer that was intended for the device that you're charging."

He recommends avoiding aftermarket and third-party vendors who may sell chargers for cheap.

Fire officials recommend checking batteries for visible damage, especially if they have been dropped. Wenger also advises charging devices on non-flammable surfaces.

"Avoid charging a device, like a phone, in your bed, under covers, under your pillow, those types of places," he said.

Wenger said if your electric vehicle is not charging the same or if your car has any damage to the underside, you should get your vehicle checked out to make sure the battery did not sustain any damage.