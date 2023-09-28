Colorado fall foliage this weekend: Updated map, forecast shows best places to see gold colors

DENVER — Fall colors in Colorado are really starting to pop and even though the temperatures outside feel anything like autumn, the nice weather will make for a great time to see peak colors this weekend.

Denver7 meteorologists are tracking where in Colorado you can see moderate to peak colors and where the best chances have already passed.

“We are starting to really see the high color and the peak color showing up in areas off to our [Denver’s] west into the high country, anywhere from Steamboat Springs to Aspen down toward Telluride, even just west of Alamosa,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

Explorefall.com, a website that tracks fall foliage reports and provides an interactive map forecasting where colors are changing shows areas of peak colors growing throughout Colorado through this weekend.

In northern Colorado, peak colors are expected along a Colorado 125 between Cowdrey, Walden stretching to just north of Rand.

Slightly south and east from there, another area of peak fall colors is forecasted in the Arapahoe and Roosevelt National Forests. This includes Rocky Mountain National Park to the west of Estes Park where there will be a range of moderate to high colors.

A weekend trip on HIghway 40 from Granby to Fraser through Winter Park back to I-70 could be a good place to see fall colors, according to the September 28-29 forecast on explorefall.com.

West of Denver, traveling down Colorado state highway 91 through Copper Mountain all the way to Leadville could see peak colors, including views on Quandary Peak.

Explorefall.com also forecasts peak colors along a drive from Colorado state highway 135 from Crested Butte to Gunnison and highway 50.

It’s important to keep in mind, these are forecasted fall colors from Explorefall.com and you can check Denver7’s Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook page for member submitted photos to see actual conditions.

Closer into the Denver area, moderate to high colors could be seen between Conifer, down highway 285 to Bailey.

“Still low color here across the front range and the eastern plains but if you have plans over the coming days where it's going to be pretty dry across the state, it might be good to head off to the west and see some current fall foliage.” said Donaldson.