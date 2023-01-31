Colorado deputies indicted in killing of 22-year-old Christian Glass ask for charges to be dismissed

The two Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies indicted in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass last year are challenging the charges against them, saying prosecutors don’t have enough evidence against them.

Attorneys for Kyle Gould filed a motion Friday asking the judge overseeing the former sergeant’s case to dismiss the two charges against him: criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. Gould was off-duty at the time of the June 11 killing but authorized the law enforcement officers on scene to break the window to Glass’s car.

Glass called 911 after he crashed his car on an embankment in Silver Plume and told the call-taker he was afraid of “skinwalkers” and people chasing him. He sat in the driver’s seat while officers for more than an hour attempted to coax him out of the car before deciding to forcibly remove him, prompting Glass to grab a knife and swing it at one of the officers who was standing outside the rear driver’s-side window.

One of the Clear Creek deputies on scene, Andrew Buen, then shot and killed Glass.

The grand jury that indicted Gould and Buen in November found that Glass acted in self-defense and wouldn’t have posed a threat to anyone had Gould not authorized the breach. There was no probable cause that Glass committed any crime and there was no reason to detain him, the grand jury found.

