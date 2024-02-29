Colorado crews busy fixing pothole problems due to erratic temperatures

DENVER — Colorado roads are a bit bumpier this year as erratic temperatures are creating more potholes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The state is experiencing warmer than normal temperatures, creating a thawing and freezing effect impacting roads and highways. Currently one of CDOT's top repair requests through their online forums is for potholes.

"The moisture within the snow once it gets locked underneath the pavement, that's when it can start causing problems for us," said Tamara Rollison, a spokesperson for CDOT.

Colorado's pothole problems are noticeable in Denver. DOTI has filled 663 potholes this year so far, in 2023 they filled a total of 1250.

Additionally, a USA today report found that Colorado was ranked 20th for pothole issues. The same study found that the number of pothole car repairs increased 57% between 2021 to 2022.

Despite the high number of potholes, CDOT can't fully repair each one until the temperatures warm up.

"We'll do a quick fix with the potholes," said Rollison. "Once it warms up and we have consistently warmer temperatures later in the spring, then we can go in and make a more permanent fix.”

CDOT's website has this list of Hotline numbers for residents to call and report a pothole:



Metropolitan Denver (Region 1): 303-759-2368

Southeastern Colorado (Region 2): 719-562-5568

Northwestern Colorado (Region 3): 970-243-2368

Northeastern Colorado (Region 4): 970-350-2368

Southwestern Colorado (Region 5): 970-385-1423

Although CDOT is responsible for many pothole repairs, some roads fall under city or county jurisdiction.