Colorado considers new rideshare safety rules targeting imposter drivers

DENVER – Colorado regulators are considering new rules aimed at cracking down on imposter rideshare drivers, people using someone else’s account to pick up passengers, as officials say current protections may not go far enough to ensure rider safety.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, is proposing changes that would increase penalties for impersonating drivers and require companies to do more to prevent account sharing. The proposed rules come as rideshare services remain a common mode of transportation for many Coloradans.

University of Colorado Boulder student Soren Vanderborgh said he uses rideshare services multiple times a week. While most rides go smoothly, he says he has been in a situation where the person behind the wheel doesn’t match the driver listed in the app.

“Last St. Patrick’s Day, there was some guy’s wife who was driving under his Uber,” Vanderborgh said. “A little spooky, but, you know, got from point A to point B just fine.”

PUC officials say those types of situations highlight a safety gap they are now trying to address through rulemaking.

An imposter driver is someone using another person’s rideshare account, sometimes a friend or family member, to provide rides without completing required background checks and verification.

“An imposter driver is essentially someone who is pretending to be a licensed driver,” said Rebecca White, director of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

White said rideshare drivers in Colorado must meet several safety requirements, including background checks, valid driver’s licenses, and insurance. If someone bypasses those safeguards, officials say riders lose those protections.

“They haven’t done all the work to prove that they have a driver’s license, that they don’t have a background of unsafe driving, that they don’t have a background of other criminal offenses,” White said.

While White said imposter drivers are not believed to be a common issue, the potential risks can be significant.

“We just don’t know who’s behind the wheel,” she said.

The proposed rules would make it explicitly illegal for drivers to impersonate others on rideshare platforms and could result in fines or bans for drivers who violate the rules. Companies could also face penalties if they fail to prevent account sharing or impersonation.

“If somebody poses as a driver, they would be held accountable, potentially with a fine, as well as the driver that loans their identity, and potentially even the rideshare company,” White said.

The proposal would also allow rideshare companies to share information about banned drivers with other companies, making it harder for individuals to switch platforms after being removed for safety violations.

The PUC is currently gathering public feedback before deciding whether to finalize the rules.

“Getting input from the public will be really helpful, and we’ll see where it lands here in a few months,” White said.

Some riders say additional protections would help increase confidence in rideshare safety.

“I think that would make our populace, in general, safer during rideshares,” Vanderborgh said.

Denver resident Stephanie Ohalek said they already take extra precautions, such as verifying license plates and confirming driver identity before getting into a vehicle.

“I always like to have the driver say my name first,” Ohalek said. “The picture is game changer. If you look in and it doesn't look like the person that you're getting into the car, why would you get into the car?”

PUC officials emphasized that the vast majority of rideshare trips in Colorado are safe, with more than 35 million rides completed in the state last year. Still, regulators say strengthening the rules could help close safety gaps and prevent impersonation.

“We just need to make sure it’s as safe as possible, as often as possible,” White said.

The proposed rule changes follow a broader push by lawmakers to strengthen rideshare safety protections.

In 2025, Gov. Jared Polis vetoed House Bill 25-1291, which would have required additional safety measures, including more frequent background checks and new safety protocols for rideshare drivers and companies.

In his veto message, Polis said he supported improving safety but expressed concerns that the bill would impose requirements that could be difficult to implement.

Following the veto, the Public Utilities Commission said it would review its existing authority to determine what changes could be made through the regulatory process instead of legislation.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is continuing to gather public feedback as part of its rulemaking process and is encouraging riders, drivers and community members to share their input.

The commission has created an online survey where Coloradans can submit comments about the proposed rideshare safety rules, including measures targeting imposter drivers and other protections. Officials say the feedback will help determine what changes are ultimately adopted. The survey and additional information about the proposed rules are available on the Public Utilities Commission’s website.

Officials say public feedback will help guide the commission as it works to strengthen rideshare safety protections across Colorado.