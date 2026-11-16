Colorado colder months are here. What are renter’s rights when it comes to staying warm?

DENVER — As the temperatures drop outdoors, thermostats across the state are getting switched on or turned up, so what happens if they stop working?

Colorado renters have a right to a functional heating system under the state’s Landlord Tenant Warrant of Habitability. The law requires landlords to maintain certain conditions in their properties, even if they aren’t written into the lease.

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Colorado colder months are here. What are renter’s right when it comes to staying warm?

This includes a clean, safe living environment with running water, some form of trash management and heating systems.

“The number one thing is to remember this is a safety issue,” said Kelly Reeves, managing attorney for Sue My Landlord law firm. “If you're a landlord, this is an important way to keep your tenants safe, and if you're a tenant, you have rights here.”

The heating system requirement needs a permanent system and can’t be satisfied by a few space heaters. Reeves says overlapping fire codes and municipal rules make space heater more of a liability than a solution. However, they can be used as a temporary fix in a heating outage.

If a tenant loses heat, Colorado law considers this to be an emergency, meaning the landlord has within 24 hours to start repairs or remediation after getting a written notice of the problem.

“This requires that a tenant not just call,” Reeves warned. “It’s wonderful to call your maintenance line, but follow up with text or email to trigger those rights. If it's going to be a couple days without heat, tenants have the right to ask for, alternative accommodations.”

Those alternative accommodations include a temporary heating system—like space heaters—or asking to be put in a hotel at the landlord’s expense while heating is being repaired.

Reeves says if you’re renter who doesn’t have a working heating system, take photos and videos of any problems and record all communication with your landlord. If the problem isn’t fixed, contact 311 or a lawyer.

To learn more about renter’s rights, find a free workshop here.

For Denver-specific rules and regulations, look here.