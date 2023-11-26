Colorado Candy Company makes ribbon candy the old-fashioned way

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Colorado Candy Company owner John Buoniconti loves ribbon Candy, but he's a fan of making it a certain way. Made from scratch, they use motorized ribbon machines that were built back in 1986.

The hard candies, brittles, cotton candies and ribbon candies all start as boiling sugars. They're placed in copper bowls, heated over 300 degrees.

"We're gonna bring our temperatures up just little bit higher, we want it to be nice and shiny," said Buoniconti.

Their production is done in a small kitchen, that used to be a old Pudge Bros. Pizza at 814 S. College Ave.

The holidays are their busiest stretch, with production running seven days a week. The retail store opens around 10 AM, before closing at 2 PM.

Buoniconti first fell in love with Ribbon Candy as a child, remembering sitting on Santa's lap and receiving a box of the sweets.

"I still have people coming into the stores with tears in their eyes, since they didn't think anyone makes the candy this way anymore," said Buoniconti.

Since the machinery is rare, Buoniconti says the process is rarely used in the country. Nationwide, the Colorado Candy Company is one of only six companies that makes ribbon candy with the motorized machines.

You can find all the locations of theColorado Candy Company's products here.

