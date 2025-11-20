Colorado Business Hall of Fame to celebrate six 2026 laureates

DENVER — The 2026 Colorado Business Hall of Fame event, which will celebrate six honorees, is set for Feb. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.

The Colorado Business Hall of Fame is co-presented by Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain Inc. and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

"The Colorado Business Hall of Fame laureates are part of a league of outstanding individuals who have made legendary contributions to the free enterprise system. They have experienced a lifetime of business success and have set powerful examples for others to follow."

Junior Achievement has provided the below bios on each of the 2026 laureates:

The Appel Family

In 1986, Max and Elaine Appel co-founded Orange Glo, creating non-toxic cleaners using Valencia orange oil. Their children, David, Amy, Joel, and Linda, would later join the business, playing key roles in its explosive growth. In 1992, they launched Orange Glo International, introducing OxiClean and other products. Infomercials, retail expansion, and opening international markets created the company that they sold in 2006 to Church & Dwight. The Appels are active in philanthropy, supporting Tepeyac Community Health, Firefly Autism, and various nonprofits. Max passed away in 2024, but Elaine and their children continue the legacy of innovation and community impact.

Buz Koelbel

Walter A. “Buz” Koelbel, Jr., a third-generation Coloradan, led Koelbel and Company for nearly 40 years, transforming it into one of Colorado’s most respected real estate development firms. Landmark projects include The Preserve, TAVA Waters, Rendezvous Colorado, and Catalyst HTI. Under his tenure, Koelbel and Company added more than 700 income-restricted units, helping to address a critical shortage of affordable housing across the Front Range. A passionate philanthropist, Buz co-founded the Denver South Economic Development Partnership, the Common Sense Institute, and High Line Canal Advocacy, served on multiple boards, and supported numerous educational and cultural institutions. His legacy is defined by innovation, community impact, and leading a purpose-driven life.

Chuck Morris

Chuck Morris has been a cornerstone of Colorado’s music scene since the mid-1960s. He launched iconic venues like Tulagi and Ebbets Field nightclubs, promoted major acts with Feyline, and later became President-CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, transforming Red Rocks Amphitheatre and developing venues such as Mission Ballroom. He launched the Mile High Music Festival and revitalized Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater. Morris also founded the Music Business program at Colorado State University and has earned numerous honors, including induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Blair Richardson

Blair Richardson has over 40 years of experience in international capital markets, including senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, where he served as president of Morgan Stanley Japan and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia. He later led B.E. Richardson Investments and in 2003 founded and serves as CEO of Bow River Capital which manages more than $5 billion across Private Equity, Real Estate and Private Credit. A dedicated philanthropist, he and his wife, Kristin, support education through the Kristin and Blair Richardson Foundation. Richardson has served on several boards and is a proud recipient of the Mizel Institute’s 2022 Community Enrichment Award.

George Solich

George Solich is a veteran energy executive who began his career at Apache Corporation in 1984, rising to director of business development. He later founded Cordillera Energy Partners, selling three iterations of the company for over $4 billion. In 2013, he launched his fourth enterprise, FourPoint Energy. In 2016, he launched a mineral and royalty company, LongPoint Minerals, and in 2018 co-founded DoublePoint Energy, later selling for $6.2 billion in 2021. In 2024, he formed FourPoint Resources, a privately held acquisition, exploration, and production company with operations in the Uinta Basin. Solich serves on multiple nonprofit and industry boards. He also serves as chairman and president of Castle Pines Golf Club.

Pioneer Laureate: Tweet Kimball

Born in Tennessee in 1914, Mildred “Tweet” Kimball moved to Colorado in 1954 after her marriage to diplomat Merritt Ruddock ended. She purchased Charles Johnson’s castle-style home, Charlford, and nearby property amassing over 4,000 acres, and renamed it Cherokee Ranch. Kimball raised Santa Gertrudis cattle, founding a regional association and lobbying the National Western Stock Show to feature the breed. One of her bulls won grand champion honors in 1980–81. Her successful ranching business included international exports. She preserved the ranch through a conservation easement and founded the Cherokee Ranch & Castle Foundation in 1996. Kimball died in 1999, leaving a legacy of preservation, public programming, and innovation.