Colorado boy injured in shark attack while on Spring Break vacation in Mexico

AURORA, Colo. — A Colorado boy is recovering after a terrifying shark attack while on Spring Break vacation in Mexico.

Denver7 spoke with 10-year-old Dillon Armijo who says he was bitten by a shark while visiting Cancún, Mexico, on March 17.

"We went to the beach and wanted to swim or jump in waves and then like, five minutes after that, like a shark just came into like, a wave and just bit my leg," said Dillon.

Dillon's mom, Abby, said a man who was nearby, as well as a lifeguard and Dillon's older brother were able to get him out of the water.

After spending four days in the hospital in Mexico, he was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

He's had to undergo several surgeries but Abby said he will be able to walk again.

"We were very, very lucky that we were able to get a medevac back to the United States and and get him here to do the last three surgeries. I think that was what has given him such a great outcome is being back here at home with some fantastic doctors," added Abby.

Dillon is finished with all of his surgeries and is expected to go home soon. He still has a long road of physical therapy ahead of him.

What has helped them get through this unexpected difficult time, the family said, is all of the support they've received since returning home. Friends have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help them pay for the unexpected medical bills.

"It's nice to know that there's so many people here to help us out," said Abby.

It's that support that is helping Dillon remain strong as he moves forward with his recovery.



"He's done fantastic, considering all that he's been through," added Abby.

If you'd like to help you can donate here.