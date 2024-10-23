Colorado behavioral health specialists worried after 988 suicide and crisis line switches providers

DENVER — Behavioral health specialists in Colorado are sharing their concerns after the state ended its contract with a local nonprofit tasked with answering 988 suicide and crisis line calls and choosing an out-of-state company to take over those duties instead.

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners had been responsible for answering calls and texts for both the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline and Colorado Crisis Services for the past 14 years. Earlier this year, however, they lost the contract for the first time and the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration chose to give that work to Solari, a company based out of Arizona that’s never worked in Colorado before.

But more than a month after Solari took over those services, behavioral health specialists are still worried about the kind of care being offered in the state.

One of the co-founders of Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, Cheri Skelding, told Denver7 Tuesday why she is so worried about outsourcing this kind of help in the middle of an epidemic.

“Colorado took an investment of 14 years and tossed it aside to invest in a company which has never been in our state,” said Skelding. “How do you perform here, learn the system, understand what’s important to the community?” she added, as she explained how important it was to her that Coloradans understand who is providing these life-saving services for them.

State officials said they picked Solari because it received the highest score in an objective evaluation process.

Via e-mail, Allie Elliot, a spokesperson with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration, said, in part: “BHA and the 988 Crisis Hotline Enterprise Board — with ongoing support from the procurement team at the Colorado Department of Human Services — completed an objective review and appeals process that resulted in a contract awarded to Solari Crisis and Human Services (Solari). Solari received the highest score in the evaluation process, which is outlined in Colorado Procurement Code Rules.”

That procurement cycle Elliot referenced in her statement happens every five years. Solari’s bid also came in slightly lower than the Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, she said.

Eliot also shared with Denver7 via email that Solari Crisis and Human Services was established in Arizona, "however they opened a local office in Colorado on 9/1/2024. All 988 Colorado operations take place out of the contact center located in Colorado.”

Justin Chase, the CEO for Solari, said only Coloradans are answering calls for help.

“We may be headquartered in Arizona, (but) the vast majority (of our employees) are Colorado-based, and here on forward, all who will be hired will be Colorado-based leadership and staff,” said Chase.

The executive leadership works out of Arizona, and Chase said they are frequently working out of Colorado as well.

“I think we've done, I don't know, 21 in-person visits throughout the state, every corner,” said Chase. “And I, myself, have been out. There's a big difference between the Western Slope and the Front Range and making sure that we're hitting rural, tribal communities, making sure that we're covering all our bases and learning. It's going to take time, and we're dedicated to putting in the effort and so, we have a lot of trust to build here in the community being an outsider, and we're dedicated to doing that and making sure that that we're meeting the unique needs of Coloradans.”

Skelding said another worry is that in the middle of a workforce shortage, some behavioral health specialists she was working with don’t have a job and some have opted to leave the industry because of politics they witnessed.

Chase said while the original Rocky Mountain Crisis Services staff was more than 300, right now they are running on a staff of 180 people. He explained they are all full-time positions and not mixed with part-time positions. He also said that some positions with the previous organization didn’t align with Solari’s infrastructure.

With all of this said and done, it’s very important to note that help is still available to anyone who needs it. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7, visit Colorado Crisis Services, or click here for a list of resources in Colorado.