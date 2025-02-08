Colorado Asian Culture and Education Network finds new home with Social Fabric Hub

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The nonprofit Colorado Asian Culture and Education Network (CACEN) now has a new home.

"Last time, the adult daycare center, called Happy Living, was where CACEN was functioning and doing a lot of our community events out of, and we just really didn't have our own space," said Annie VanDan, executive director of CACEN.

When Denver7 last checked in with the nonprofit, they were doing the best with the space they had and were hoping to expand. Now, the new Social Fabric Hub is starting to take shape, with plans of a wellness room, kids playroom, Asian American library, event center and much more planned for the future.

"Really trying to amplify how we can come together here and be really proud of our cultural heritage. Pass it on to our kids [and] share it with the greater community. This is not a space only for Asian Americans, but really to kind of champion our culture," said VanDan.

It's the type of space Feyone La was looking for growing up.

"Having this community was huge for me. Before that, I never really was proud of my Asian heritage," La said of discovering CACEN years ago when she was in high school.

She now volunteers with CACEN to help bridge the inter-generational gap.

"A lot of times there's pressure, even from a young age of like, which part of us are we supposed to represent? Do we just kind of go with the mainstream stuff? Or are we proud of what's happening at home, the food we eat at home, the events that, you know, a lot of our peers don't celebrate," said La, "That pressure not being on the kids and having adults or other people create that space for them makes them feel very welcomed and that they can be proud of their heritage."

Renovations of the space will take a few months. Organizers hope to have a grand opening right in time for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

CACEN is looking for vendors, artists, donors and other collaborators for the new space. Click here for more information.