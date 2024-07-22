Organizers hope to create a new Asian American Community Center in Centennial

AURORA, Colo. - There's an unassuming building right off of Highway 225 in Aurora that operates primarily as Happy Living and Wellness Daycare. In addition to that, it houses several local Asian American organizations.

"A lot of the Asian non-profits in Colorado do not have office space," said Annie VanDan, Executive Director of Colorado Asian Culture and Education Network.

CACEN, Mile High Asian Media, Asian Avenue Magazine, Rocky Mountain Chinese Weekly and Colorado Chinese Radio Network all have their names on the door as well.

Courtesy: Colorado Asian Culture & Education Network A writing workshop takes place at the community center

"The Asian community has just been really yearning for a space to be able to gather and host different events and programming. That largely came about too during the pandemic, when there was a rise in Asian hate, and a lot of the community was having conversations about needing safe spaces and the spaces of belonging," said VanDan of what inspired the community space to take shape inside the Daycare run by her mother.

Over the years, the center has hosted many events including different cultural celebrations, special activities for kids, and educational panels.

There is also a special emphasis on inter-generational learning.

"I grew up here and already feeling like with each generation, we are losing the culture and the language," said VanDan, "How do I pass on the culture and traditions when I've already lost a lot of it? So having that space to kind of learn from each other and be proud to be Asian American, I think, is really important."

About four years later, the space has had its fair share of challenges, in addition to lack of space, it's also been vandalized.

Organizers are hoping to take the community center elsewhere: a new, larger building in Centennial. VanDan said it could be an ideal location as the highest population of Asian American residents in the Denver metro area live in that city.

Courtesy: Colorado Asian Culture & Education Network Asian American Hero of Colorado Awards

"We wanted a library that would highlight Asian American authors, a center and space for kids and for vendors, and we can bring in Asian American small businesses to start their ideas and kind of have that social enterprise component," said VanDan of the new space.

They're calling it the "Social Fabric Community Center" and are under contract on a new building thanks to grant funding. They received $1 million from the Colorado Health Foundation and $500,000 from Congressman Jason Crow who was able to pick 15 local community projects for Federal spending.

To complete the renovations needed to the building, CACEN need around $500,000 more. They're hoping the community can help.

"Put that spotlight on our community, but in a way that's welcoming and kind of allows the larger community to learn more and that cross cultural connection that can be made," said VanDan.

Courtesy: Colorado Asian Culture & Education Network 'Winter Wonderland with Asian Santa' Youth Program

If they can meet their goal, they're hoping to finish all renovations and have a soft opening in February 2025 for Lunar New Year.

CACEN is hosting a fundraising on Sunday August 18, 2024 at The Village Workspace at 7173 S Havana St #600, Centennial, CO starting at 6pm.

