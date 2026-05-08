Colorado artist honors Black history through fiber art while facing rare vision condition

DENVER — Chloe Duplessis spends 50 hours a week at History Colorado, where she serves as program manager for the Colorado Black Equity Study, a two-year research initiative. In the time between, she creates art.

Her practice, Duplessis Art, produces period rooms and fiber pieces designed to honor ancestors and lesser-known aspects of Black history.

"I share this to connect to your heart. If you understand that these women wanted the same for their children as you want for yours, then it's harder to dismiss," Duplessis said.

The work is tactile and intentional. One piece — a dress made from a coffee sack — will be featured in an upcoming exhibit in Leadville.

"When you expand the distance in history, that's their history not my history, it's easier to dismantle, easier to pack away… but when you understand that fundamentally, we are all connected, it's harder to do that," Duplessis said.

With each stitch of burlap, Duplessis works to honor enslaved women from the 1800s who prepared food for the wealthy. The Leadville show will also pay tribute to a woman named Jessie.

"Because this dress will be featured in the Leadville show, we're honoring a woman named Jessie who has the distinction of being the first baby born in Leadville, and she was a woman of color," Duplessis said.

Mike Castellucci

Duplessis also has an installation currently open at Fort Garland in the San Luis Valley.

While her art works to open the eyes of others, Duplessis faces a threat to her own vision. A visit to the eye doctor revealed that what she believed was dry eye is actually a rare genetic condition that skips four generations. She is legally blind.

"I could wake up tomorrow and everything would be black, but I committed that I would show up every day as if my options were open and with that sense of commitment and awareness, we do five to seven shows a year," Duplessis said.

She continues to work in the minutes between the hours of her day job, using her art to preserve history and forge human connection.

To learn more about Duplessis' art installation "12 Tableclothes" in Fort Garland, click here.

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