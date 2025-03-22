Colorado agencies holding more wildfire safety fairs throughout the year as fire risk increases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Saturday’s Red Flag Warning is raising the risk of wildfires in what firefighters are now calling a year-round fire season in Colorado.

Just this month firefighters have put out several significant blazes including one near Colorado Springs last week and a few smaller fires at the Jewell Wetlands Park in Aurora.

It's why agencies across Jefferson County are teaming up this weekend to encourage wildfire mitigation efforts to its residents.

“We're all gearing up for what could be another warm, dry summer,” said Evergreen Fire Rescue PIO Einar Jensen.

Evergreen Fire Rescue was one of the many agencies at Saturday’s Wildfire Mitigation Fair, giving residents resources to stay prepared year-round for something that used to be mainly a summer problem.

“Remember that wildfire season is throughout the year in Colorado, so we're going to see more of these safety fairs into the winter months, both on the front side of the year [and] the back side of the year,” said Jensen.

One of the agencies sharing their preps -- Xcel Energy, who broke down its proposed 2025-2027 wildfire mitigation plan filed in summer of 2024.

If approved by the Public Utilities Commission, it would go into effect sometime this year.

It would come at a projected cost of an extra $9 a month for customers over the lifespan of the three-year plan.

The plan is to install several hundred weather stations near equipment, about 90 more a-i fire detection cameras -- and replacing old poles and wires.

“It's a very daunting task when you're talking about making your system a lot more resilient. It takes time to make those investments and to get the people out, the crews out, to replace, add new equipment, replace poles. It's something that we're very serious about, but it's going to take time for us to implement,” said Steve Roalstad, wildfire mitigation spokesperson for Xcel Energy.

On those Red Flag Warning days, it’s a good reminder to prep a go-bag, clear debris and vegetation from your property, and stay alert.

“We all have a role to play in preparing for wildfires. Whether you're in the city, you're out in the suburbs, you're in more rural areas. We all have a role to play,” said Jensen.