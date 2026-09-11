Coloradans mark 25 years since the September 11 attacks with ceremonies and new memorials

DENVER, Colo. — Coloradans across the state marked 25 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Friday, honoring the lives lost and the bravery that followed with stair climbs, commemoration ceremonies, and the unveiling of a new monument.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks when terrorists from extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four commercial passenger airplanes and carried out coordinated atueUnited flights 93 and 175 — including pilot Jason Dahl, who lived in Colorado.

United Airlines pilot Captain Mike Champion reflected on his connection to Dahl.

"I stood not 50 yards from this very spot, speaking with Captain Jason Dahl," Champion said. "Little did I know that five days later I would be back at this facility with a stark reminder of how fragile life is."

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United Airlines Managing Director of Flight Training Captain Miles Morgan reflected on what the anniversary means to him.

"It makes me think about the things that I'm most thankful for and most grateful for, and the lessons of this day and the people that gave their lives is something that I carry with me," Morgan said.

Denver7 Coloradans pay their respects during Broomfield's annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Even after 25 years, the memories of that September morning still feel raw for many.

Arvada resident Dara Sikorski lost her uncle, Peter Gay, on September 11, 2001.

Gay worked for Raytheon and boarded American Airlines Flight 11 to Los Angeles that morning for a business trip.

"He was always funny – when we were at the beach, he was always throwing seaweed on his nieces and nephews, running around playing games,” Sikorski said. "We try to remember him every day that we can.”

Sikorski, who recently moved from Massachusetts, found solace in Broomfield’s annual 9/11 ceremony Friday morning, along with other Coloradans who lost loved ones that day.

Michael Faughnan lost his brother Chris Faughnan, a trader for Cantor Fitzgerald, in the North Tower that day.

"I got a call from my father, and he was in a panic, asking me what tower my brother was in," Faughnan said. "When the second building fell, it just was a feeling that you can almost not describe.”

Broomfield Police Department Chris Faughnan was among the Coloradans who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

Chris, an Arvada High School and University of Colorado Boulder graduate, is now honored every year at Broomfield’s 9/11 ceremony.

“Today is a day that brings so many different emotions,” Faughnan said. “There's obviously the grief and the sadness, but it's a day of hope.”

Denver resident Roserita Tankard Short lost her cousin, Rhondelle Tankard, in the terror attacks.

“Rhondelle was a very lovely, active person that believed in God, worked in the church, and she sang a lot,” Tankard said.

Denver7 Roserita Tankard Short lost her cousin, Rhondelle Tankard, during the terror attacks.

The Bermuda native had just moved to New York – that Tuesday morning marked her first day at work in the South Tower.

“We have never had anything recovered to identify her, so that's very hard on everybody, especially her parents,” she said. “ I am so thankful to everyone in Broomfield who has taken their time to put all of this together.”

25 years later and the tears still fall on a day the nation will never forget.

"I just hope that everyone takes the time today to be kind. You know, pay it forward to someone else," Sikorski said.