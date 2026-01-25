Cold weather didn't stop Broncos Country from rallying in Larimer Square ahead AFC Championship game

DENVER — Despite the cold weather, Denver Broncos fans showed up to rally ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

Fans took over Larimer Square, one of Denver's most iconic streets, for most of the afternoon turning it orange with their team spirit.

Lilia Onstott, Denver7 Photojournalist

"It gives everybody a chance to be part of the celebration," said Lynn LaFountain, a Denver Broncos fan.

"We're so excited that we're finally here, and we know we're gonna win," said Karla Rivera, who attended alongside her son.

People of all ages bundled up and lined up for a chance to see past Lombardi trophies.

But the focus was on the future and Sunday's big game.

"This city's been waiting for a long time," said Steven Stertz, a die-hard Broncos fan.

Meanwhile, down the street, Patriots fans packed Jackson's LODO for their own pre-party celebration.

Frank and Amy Rogers flew in for the game but still don't have tickets.

Ticketmaster blocks buyers who aren't from the Rocky Mountain region, so they're continuing their search for seats.

"So then I've been checking StubHub, but with those prices, it's like be patient. Just be patient," laughed Amy Rogers.

With less than 24 hours until kickoff, two passionate fanbases were hoping their team books a trip to Super Bowl LX.

"That would be a dream come true," said Broncos fan Elena Aragon.