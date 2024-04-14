Closing day for ski resorts across Colorado spent under sunny skies

DENVER — Buckle up your boots and snap in your skis.

Sunday is the last day to hit the slopes at Echo Mountain, Snow Mass, Silverton and Beaver Creek.

Live cameras over Beaver Creek resort showed a quiet closing morning; a stark contrast to a busy season.

"Early in December it was a little bit dry but it definitely turned on, and as we turned into the new year into 2024, it was an awesome snow year. The snow valve was turned on and the numbers were great," Eric Dunn, Beaver Creek Mountain's senior communications manager, said.

Pictures from opening day show long lift lines, snow mountains and riders bundled from head to toe. Beaver Creek's Arrowhead Village camera showed empty lifts and grassy slopes Sunday morning, but over at McCoy Park, groomed powder and sunny skies.

"We kind of stick to what makes sense for our operations team. and this year we felt that April 14 was a great day to close out the season," Dunn said. "Snow is still holding up great, but the warm weather is coming. So yeah, we're ready to have a great end of the season here."

Dunn said Vail is open through April 21, and Breckenridge is hoping to ride all the way into May.

Epic Passes for the upcoming season are on sale through Sunday, with ten buddy tickets included.