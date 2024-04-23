Clear Creek turned orange on Tuesday, officials said it is 'not a health issue'

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – A portion of the Clear Creek turned orange on Tuesday but officials said the dramatic color is not a sign of a public health threat.

The county on social media said the discolored water was seen flowing in Clear Creek but environmental health officials said “this is not a public health issue and should be cleared up shortly.”

Clear Creek said the cause appeared to be a blocked sediment pond downstream coloring the water an orange color.

Officials said there’s no need for residents or visitors to Clear Creek to call 911 and the color of the water should return to normal shortly.

(1/2) NOTICE: We are aware of discolored water flowing down Clear Creek. Environmental Health investigated the cause to be a blocked sediment pond which was let lose down the stream causing the orange color. This is not a public health issue and should be cleared up shortly. pic.twitter.com/g3c97otR4U — Clear Creek County, Colorado (@ClearCreekCoGov) April 23, 2024