Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office warns residents about string of ATV thefts

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after a rash of ATV and motorcycle thefts.

The thieves were caught on camera, armed with rifles and handguns.

The first theft occurred in May when the suspects stole a motorcycle and a utility vehicle (UTV). The sheriff's office said the incident was the start of a string of thefts in Silver Plume and Empire. The most recent theft was at SELFSPONSORED Snow and Dirt in Empire.

Photos released by the sheriff's office showed the thieves in two Ford F-250s, a white Toyota Tundra and a black SUV.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

"It's very strange," said Clear Creek County Sgt. Ron Thornton. "It's very concerning for the entire county since they're heavily armed."

In total, Thornton estimates a loss from $60,000 to 70,000. Additionally, Thornton said the crimes may have originated in the Denver metro area.

"They're coming from the metro area, snatching stuff and then taking off back to the metro area," said Thornton.

Residents are asked to report any incidents or tips to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

If you do see the suspects, you should not confront them. Additionally, the sheriff’s office is cautioning residents to lock up, cover or safely store their vehicles.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Thornton said they have identified multiple suspects.

