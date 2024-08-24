Clear Creek County deputies investigate ‘suspicious’ death at property associated with missing person

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious” death at a property associated with a missing person, the sheriff’s office announced Saturday.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media that the investigation is being conducted in the 1000 block of Two Brothers Road near Idaho Springs.

Deputies on Wednesday took a report of a missing person associated with the same property where the death investigation is being conducted, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details related to that missing person report have yet to be confirmed.

The sheriff's office declined to connect the two incidents at this time, telling Denver7 that the coroner’s office needs to identify the body first.

Denver7 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story