District attorney launches grand jury investigation into law enforcement shooting that killed Christian Glass

SILVER PLUME, Colo. — Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum has launched a grand jury investigation into the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office shooting that killed Christian Glass in June.

The grand jury was empaneled Tuesday and will meet "multiple times" in November to "investigate matters brought before it; and, if evidence warrants, return charges in an indictment," the district attorney announced Wednesday.

“When a peace officer shoots and wounds or kills another in Colorado, there are specific protocols to investigate and review such matters,” McCollum said in a statement. “It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgement -- in fairness to the family of the victim, and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death. Most of all, I am absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case. The Grand Jury, through their subpoena power and sworn testimony, will aid us in reaching the right outcome. Once it is completed, I will share the findings with our community.”

Glass, 22, was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy on Main Street in Silver Plume sometime a little after midnight on June 11. Dispatch had received a call at 11:21 p.m. on June 10 regarding a “motorist assist,” as the sheriff’s office said back in June.

But the narrative about what happened that came from the sheriff's office is in question after the body camera video of the shooting was obtained from prosecutors, attorneys with Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC and Glass's parents said at a news conference on Sept. 13. They called for more attention on the case and discipline for the deputy and others involved in the shooting. They said the initial narrative contained either lies or omissions.

Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC released a statement on behalf of Sally and Simon Glass, Christian's parents, following the district attorney's announcement Wednesday.

"The wheels of justice are turning in the right direction, and we support the efforts and diligence of the 5th Judicial District Attorney, Heidi McCollum, to empanel a Grand Jury. There is not an hour that passes that we do not think about our gentle son Christian Glass. We are expecting accountability for those involved in his murder," the statement read.

Deputy Andrew Bruen, who shot and killed Glass, was put on administrative leave for a few days following the incident, but is now back on the job.