City of Denver departments work together to reduce employment barriers

GLENDALE, Colo. — Two departments within the City of Denver are bringing their expertise together in order to reduce employment barriers for job seekers.

A Glendale man says he's faced several employment and transportation barriers due to his need for a wheelchair and supplemental oxygen.

“There’s a lot of jobs out there. They’re not able to make accommodations for somebody like me,” said the man, who asked not to be identified.

For the jobs that are able to accommodate, the man struggles to get there since he and his wife don’t own a car. He said he's had to turn down a few jobs because they were too far away.

He didn't realize the barriers would be so difficult after he found a place to live in late September — a struggle in itself.

The man struggled to qualify for housing due to a prior eviction.

“I had to get letters. I had to get references. I had to get rental history verifications from other landlords who knew me and my family so they could write and sign off on it,” he said.

That's where Denver's Human Services Department stepped in. According to its website, the department helps people "navigate social and economic pressures by connecting them to services and experts who support their overall well-being."

The Human Services Department covered the man's rental deposit and first month's rent.

The couple was able to scramble together enough money for November's rent, but are worried about making December's payment. The man said his wife's job and Social Security checks are not enough, so finding employment for him is crucial.

Enter another program — Denver Workforce Services. According to a presentation, "Denver Workforce Services assists employers to hire, train, and retain a quality workforce while providing jobseekers the ability to access, explore, prepare, learn, and connect to employment, training, and other workforce development opportunities."

“We have some employers that actually can do some quick applications, quick interviews, get [jobseekers] in front of employers as quick as possible,” said Bret Walker, director of Denver Workforce Services.

Since Denver7 reached out, Denver Workforce Services has been hard at work looking to connect the man with a job that best fits his needs as well as transportation.

“A lot of times, we connect them to our Human Services partners, with supportive services like transportation where they can get a regional RTD bus pass, where they can help pay or take down that cost where it’s not a barrier right away,” said Walker.

Denver Workforce Services said the three main barriers for people seeking a job are transportation, housing and childcare.

The man has an interview scheduled at a nearby King Soopers on Monday. If he lands the job, he hopes to find transportation on his own.

“There’s a potential that I could get help from my wife, my father and mother-in-law, or maybe since it’s so close I could deal with Ubers. It’s going to be an expense,” he said.

However, he’s not going to give up and is encouraging others to do the same.

“Just get out there. Do what you can. Just keep plugging away at it. Don’t give up,” he said.

Denver Workforce Services said if you’re looking for a job, or need to revamp your resume, you contact them via phone or email, or visit a DWS location. All services are free.

City of Denver departments work together to reduce employment barriers