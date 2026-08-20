City of Arvada denies permits for century-old harvest festival over safety and financial concerns

ARVADA, Colo. — The future of the longtime Arvada Harvest Festival and Parade is in question after the city declined to approve permits for this year's event, citing serious operational, financial, and public safety concerns.

The century-old festival, led by volunteers, has historically called Olde Town Arvada home, but operational challenges have led it to different locations in recent years. After the 2025 festival returned to Olde Town, the city said it will no longer permit the event under its current model.

City of Arvada The future of the longtime Arvada Harvest Festival and Parade is in question after the city declined to approve permits for the event this year, citing serious operational, financial, and public safety concerns.

Arvada City Manager Don Wick sent a letter to the Arvada Harvest Festival and Parade Committee in March, saying "significant changes must be made before the City will approve future permits."

The city said it absorbed around $40,000 in costs for staffing, traffic control, barricades, engineering, permitting, and cleanup last year and said the model is financially unsustainable for taxpayers. The letter also said festival organizers were unresponsive during the permit process, had no reliable point of contact, and changed parade details without notice.

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Future of Arvada's Harvest Festival in question

"The biggest concerns were traffic barriers being moved, which impeded emergency access, and there was a delayed response when some emergency responders were needed during the festival. But the decision wasn't based on one safety event; the cumulative challenges overall," said City of Arvada Communications Director Rachael Kuroiwa.

Jacob Curtis The city said it absorbed around $40,000 in costs for staffing, traffic control, barricades, engineering, permitting, and cleanup last year and said the model is financially unsustainable for taxpayers.

Kuroiwa said the city also received feedback from businesses about trash not being picked up and about the festival interfering with the nearby farmers' market.

Despite the city's decision, organizers tell Denver7 the festival will still take place this year, just on a smaller scale and at a different location. Renee Nelson, vice president of the Arvada Junior Chamber Foundation, said the 2026 festival will be held at the organization's Yukon Street location on Sept. 11 and 12, with events possibly continuing into the 13th.

Carol Havrda Despite the city's decision, organizers tell Denver7 the festival will still take place this year, just on a smaller scale and at a different location.

"It's just about keeping the traditions alive," Nelson said. "We have private property owners and opportunities that have stepped up this year, but we've also noted that we are simply too large logistically to get everything together for this year," Nelson said.

The city said it is not permanently closing the door on the festival, but is asking for changes before it would consider approving permits again. Those changes include a professional event organizer, an event lead, timely permit applications, full participation in planning meetings, compliance with public safety requirements, financial responsibility for event operating costs, and evaluation of a different location, according to the city.

When asked whether the city would consider taking over and running the festival itself, Kuroiwa said that has not been part of the discussions.

Nelson said their long-term goal is to find a permanent home for the event.

"We're looking for something really big next year," she said.