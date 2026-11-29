WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The citation given to a driver involved in a vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near the Wyoming border last week has been withdrawn after an investigation revealed their vehicle was disabled after a deployed airbag activated the vehicle’s OnStar, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened on Nov. 22 before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25 near milepost 298 and injured five people, including a juvenile girl. At the scene, troopers found both cars fully engulfed in flames.

Traffic News Girl critically injured in two-vehicle crash on I-25 near Wyoming border: CSP Óscar Contreras

An investigation into the crash indicates that a 2014 Ford Escape was traveling north on the highway when it came upon a 2026 Buick Enclave that was stopped on the highway, partially blocking the right lane after crashing with a deer.

According to CSP, OnStar records from the driver’s vehicle revealed that it activated approximately four minutes before the Ford Escape struck it.

CSP says that due to the investigation’s findings, the citation given to the driver has been withdrawn.

In the Buick, a man and a woman – both 29 years old – were taken to a hospital following the crash, with the woman suffering serious injuries. The girl inside the Buick was flown to the hospital in critical condition, the CSP said.

Inside the Ford Escape, two women — 23 and 24 years old, respectively — were also taken to the hospital after the crash. The 23-year-old had serious injuries, according to the release.

All of the people involved in this crash were from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

All medical statuses of the involved parties remain the same, according to CSP.