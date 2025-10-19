ARVADA, Colo. — Businesses in Olde Town Arvada are in high spirits after the city's recent approval of a new designated drinking area.

In the next few days, you'll be able to shop and explore with a drink in your hand.

“As part of our work to create a more vibrant Olde Town Arvada and support local businesses, we’ve created a designated drinking area,” said Kristin Chayer, president of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District.

The Olde Town Arvada Designated Drinking Zone (DDZ) is something businesses like New Image Brewing are raising a glass to.

“I think we're very positioned in a really good spot to offer a lot of different options, right? We can do cocktails. We can do really light, easy-to-drink beers all the way up to your triple hazy IPAs,” said general manager Butch Gregg.

Order a drink at any participating businesses and enjoy as you walk through the pedestrian-only areas of Olde Town Arvada.

The zone's entry and exit points are clearly marked.

City of Arvada

Beverages will come with a special Olde Town DDZ sticker and QR code.

You’ll be able to sip and stroll daily between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

New Image Brewing recently relocated to its new location on Olde Wadsworth Boulevard less than a year ago.

Gregg told Denver7 that foot traffic has already been much better with the location change and anticipates this new change will be even more beneficial for the business.

“It was something that we were anxiously keeping our fingers crossed for, because when there was some form of it during Covid, it was a pretty big boon for us. Monetarily, it was almost a 40% jump for us during that time,” said Gregg. “I don't expect it to be quite that big, but I do expect a pretty sizable jump.”

https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/cheers-arvada-you-can-now-sip-while-you-shop-in-olde-town

Besides the economic impact, he said he’s looking forward to hopefully meeting all sorts of new customers with the implementation of the DDZ.

“I think that's what I'm really, really excited about, is Olde Town Arvada becoming something that you can just really enjoy being here for a long time,” said Gregg.

Karen Baskall is a lifelong Arvada resident and has seen many changes to the area over time.

“It's in my blood, it's in my heart, it's in my soul. The small shops are still family-oriented. There's an aura, there's a feel: good people, good food, and good times.

According to Baskall, anything that makes Olde Town Arvada more vibrant is something to cheer about.

“This is a great new change, so it's very exciting,” she said, “You can't beat Arvada.”

A celebration to kick off the DDZ will be held on Wednesday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Olde Town Square.

An inaugural community toast will take place at 6 p.m. in the Olde Town Arvada Square, and attendees can enjoy a complimentary drink pass (while supplies last) redeemable at participating Olde Town businesses.