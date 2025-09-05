Charges filed against man accused of shooting construction worker in Adams County

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Friday filed charges against a man accused of shooting a construction worker in Adams County earlier this week.

Around 7:48 a.m. on Monday, Adams County deputies received a call reporting shots fired at the intersection of E. 62nd Ave. and Broadway. When deputies arrived, they found a construction worker who had been shot once in his lower right leg.

Deputies applied a tourniquet and waited for emergency medical services to arrive. The construction worker was then taken to the hospital and has since been released, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Crime Flock cameras identify suspect in shooting of Adams County construction worker Katie Parkins

The construction worker told investigators that the incident began when he told the driver of a gray sedan to slow down through the construction site. According to ACSO, the vehicle stopped, and two people got out and "initiated a physical altercation." The construction worker was shot during that altercation.

The construction worker gave deputies a photo of the sedan's license plate. The plate was circulated to nearby law enforcement agencies and flagged in the county's Flock camera system, which scans license plates at various locations.

Using the Flock system, ACSO identified Isiah Small, 21, of Commerce City, as a suspect. He was arrested Monday evening and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility.

On Friday, the 17th Judicial DA's Office filed charges of first-degree assault (Class 3 felony) and menacing (Class 5 felony) against Small.