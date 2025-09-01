Flock cameras identify suspect in Monday morning shooting injuring construction worker over speed dispute

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office said investigators used Flock cameras to identify the suspect in a Monday morning shooting over a speed dispute that injured a construction worker.

Around 7:48 a.m. Monday, Adams County sheriff's deputies received a call reporting shots fired around E. 62nd Ave. & Broadway, Nicole Narverud with the sheriff's office said. When they arrived, deputies found someone with a gunshot wound to the leg. They applied a tourniquet and waited for a emergency medical services to arrive. The construction worker was responsive and is expected to recover, Narverud said.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Narverud said preliminary information indicates the construction worker and shooting suspect got into an altercation over speed limits in the construction zone. The driver got out of the car and allegedly shot the construction worker before leaving.

We are on scene at E 62nd and Broadway for a shots fired call. We are still gathering details. Any media should stage at the northeast corner of E 62nd and Broadway by the Target Sortation Center. pic.twitter.com/dZSzhQ7sE8 — Adams County Sheriff's Office (Colorado) (@AdamsCoSheriff) September 1, 2025

The construction worker described the suspect to deputies, and gave them a picture of the suspect's license plate and vehicle.

Narverud said deputies circulated that license plate number and got a hit on the Flock camera system in Adams County. They found the vehicle and took one man into custody as a person of interest.

Drivers who planned to travel through the area of E. 62nd Ave. and Broadway should find should find a detour, Narverud recommended, as the intersection will be blocked off part of Monday morning for the shooting investigation.

