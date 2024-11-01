Charges filed against man accused of attempting to abduct girl walking to school in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Hours after a 14-year-old girl reported an attempted abduction as she made her way to school on Oct. 25, Westminster police arrested a suspect. On Friday, formal charges were filed against that man.

The Westminster Police Department announced on Friday afternoon that they had arrested the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Mullins, 31, hours after the report came in on Oct. 25. He was taken into custody without incident along the 12000 block of N. Melody Drive. Westminster police said they recovered a black handgun at the time of his arrest.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Mullins on Friday. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Denver7 is working to learn more about these charges.

A judge set a cash-only $1 million bond.

"This information was not immediately released to the public to protect the integrity of the investigation," Westminster police said. "After further investigation this week, police learned Mullins was suspected in a series of crimes."

The 14-year-old girl reported the alleged attempted abduction after the driver of a silver car approached her near W. 125th Avenue and Delaware Street just after 7 a.m., police said. This is near both Mountain Range High School and Silver Hills Middle School.



The girl told police that the man in the driver's seat threatened her with a gun and told her to get in the car. She said she refused and the man grabbed her backpack before taking off.

The girl made it to school safely, where she reported the incident, police said.