Westminster police investigating attempted abduction near Mountain Range HS, Silver Hills MS

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating an attempted abduction after a young girl walking to school reported that a driver demanded she get in his car and threatened her with a gun before taking off.

The Westminster Police Department said that after 7 a.m. Friday, a girl was walking to school by herself when the driver of a silver car approached her near W. 125th Avenue and Delaware Street. This is near both Mountain Range High School and Silver Hills Middle School.



The girl told police that the man in the driver's seat threatened her with a gun and told her to get in the car. She said she refused and the man grabbed her backpack before taking off.

The girl made it to school safely and reported the incident, police said.

The Westminster Police Department is now investigating this as an attempted abduction. It is an ongoing case and officers are working to get any other details about the suspect or the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated.