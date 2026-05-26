Centennial has operated debt-free with a 2.5% sales tax for more than two decades, but that may soon change

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The City of Centennial turned 25 this year. While plenty has changed over the last two decades, two things have stayed the same: the 2.5% sales tax rate, one of the lowest in the region, and the fact that the city has never taken on any debt.

"We save our money until we're able to do projects," said Mayor Christine Sweetland, who was sworn into office in January after spending years on city council.

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She said that through careful budgeting and partnerships with organizations and agencies like the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement, Jacobs for public works and South Suburban and Trails for parks and rec, they've been able to make that strategy work over the years.

"At the same time, it does take a little bit. So if people want a stoplight, it's going to take us a few years," Sweetland said.

The bridge on Arapahoe Road over Big Dry Creek Road is a recent example of this.

"It's a 75-year-old bridge," she said. "It needed to be replaced, and it took us 10 years in order to save the money to do that."

There is a fund balance that the city could use in the instance of a major health and safety issue. In that case, other projects would be delayed.

The city reports about 60% of their revenue comes from sales tax. Sweetland said sales tax revenue in the city is flattening, as more people chose online shopping and big box stores leave the area.

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Sweetland also said federal and state grants the city previously counted on are becoming more scarce.

"We were shovel-ready for some federal tax dollars," she said. "Those grants have gone away. And then, as we all know, the state budget has had some difficulty this year. And so some state funding grants have gone away as well."

Centennial surveyed citizens to help create their future transportation management plan, which is around $100 million worth of projects. Those may have to stay on hold unless something changes.

"Maybe we have to tax a little bit more for when you go out to eat or when you buy some new furniture at IKEA or things like that," Sweetland said. "Those are the things that we're asking our citizens: What would you like us to do."

Centennial has launched a new website to gather that feedback from the public.

Denver7's Danielle Kreutter asked Sweetland whether it made her nervous as a new mayor that she "may be the first mayor that has to either increase these taxes or put the city in a little bit of debt to take care of these projects."

"I think that we have built such a great foundation that our citizens trust us, and they really appreciate the fact that we have been such great financial stewards of their tax dollars," Sweetland responded.

No specific change has been decided yet, and any tax increases would require voter approval. The mayor said there will be future opportunities to collect more public input throughout the rest of the year.