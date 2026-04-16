CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Centennial is weighing a proposal to replace the long‑vacant Macy’s at SouthGlenn with a 361‑unit apartment building, marking the next major step in the mall’s ongoing transformation.

The mall has existed in some form even before Centennial was a city.

"SouthGlenn is really tied up in Centennial's identity," said Neil Marciniak, Centennial's economic development director.

As is the case with so many malls across the country, SouthGlenn needed to change.

"SouthGlenn went through a master development plan amendment in 2019," said Marciniak.

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Over the years, the enclosed, air-conditioned mall was replaced by an open-air main street and some residential units, now called The Streets at SouthGlenn.

The next big change could unfold at the boarded-up old Macy's Department Store.

"What's being proposed for this site on Macy's is 361 multi-family units in an apartment building with structured parking, and that will essentially take over the footprint of the Macy's building," he said.

◼️ Read more about the current proposed plan below:

The city is collecting public input and engaging residents through its virtual public comment system.

Comments from residents varied. Some celebrated the concept, while others expressed concerns about extra traffic, adequate parking, and the affordability of the rents.

"This project is what's referred to as market rate," said Marciniak. "There's no requirement for this to be affordable housing. The city remains very committed to finding ways to bring affordable housing into the city."

► Watch Danielle Kreutter's report in the player below:

Centennial weighs plan to replace former SouthGlenn Macy’s with 361 apartments

To address traffic concerns, the master development plan requires any proposal to submit a traffic impact study.

"A traffic impact study that really looks at how many trips are coming into the center today, as opposed to when the retail was occupied. Where do those trips get distributed throughout the site? Onto the surrounding roads? What are the mitigation things that need to be done, such as changing the timing on traffic signals?" he said.

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The current proposal lists 557 spaces for the approximately 360 units in a fully structured garage.

Since the developer's final application is still pending, city staff encourages residents to share their thoughts during the public comment period.

"How likely is it that the feedback that you're collecting from citizens will be reflected in that official application?" asked Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter.

Marciniak responded, saying feedback on the project has been reviewed, but how much can be incorporated depends on existing rules.

"There is a master development plan, really a zoning document, that governs what can be built in SouthGlenn: how tall it can be, what materials they need to use on the exterior, and how much parking is needed. So, provided the submittal meets all those criteria, it's an approvable project," he said.

This public comment period ends on April 22. Click here to share a comment.