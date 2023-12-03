Watch Now
CDOT warning drivers of poor visibility on I-70 with high wind watch in effect

Expect some travel delays as heavy snow along with high winds will affect roads in the mountains through the weekend. Snow should start to wind down overnight Sunday, into Monday. A High Wind Warning is in effect into Sunday night for winds as high as 80 mph. Factor some snow in with that and visibility will be a real issue in the high country.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers about poor visibility on Interstate 70 with a high wind watch in effect for the northern and southern Front Range foothills.

“Oftentimes, and this tends to be a phenomenon especially out on the Eastern Plains during the wintertime, you may not have a lot of snow, but once the wind starts blowing, even just with a little bit of snow, it can reduce visibility down to near zero,” said Bob Wilson, a CDOT spokesperson.

That can create a major safety hazard on the roads, said Wilson. CDOT said if you don’t need to travel in situations like this, stay home if you’re able.

“Because of the reduced visibility, people are going to be driving slower, and that’s going to take longer than maybe your normal drive from Denver and Summit County for instance, you better add a little bit of extra time if you’re going to be traveling to the high country when that visibility is a lot lower,” said Wilson.

Denver7 talked to one driver passing through Idaho Springs on his way back from Copper Mountain.

“It was like an ice rink between Copper and Frisco,” said Callum Chisholm.

CDOT said the high winds often cause problems for trucks as well as very light vehicles.

Our high wind watch is in effect through Sunday morning for areas including Idaho Springs, Nederland, Evergreen, Estes Park, and Georgetown among other communities.

