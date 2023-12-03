CDOT warning drivers of poor visibility on I-70 with high wind watch in effect

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers about poor visibility on Interstate 70 with a high wind watch in effect for the northern and southern Front Range foothills.

“Oftentimes, and this tends to be a phenomenon especially out on the Eastern Plains during the wintertime, you may not have a lot of snow, but once the wind starts blowing, even just with a little bit of snow, it can reduce visibility down to near zero,” said Bob Wilson, a CDOT spokesperson.

That can create a major safety hazard on the roads, said Wilson. CDOT said if you don’t need to travel in situations like this, stay home if you’re able.

“Because of the reduced visibility, people are going to be driving slower, and that’s going to take longer than maybe your normal drive from Denver and Summit County for instance, you better add a little bit of extra time if you’re going to be traveling to the high country when that visibility is a lot lower,” said Wilson.

Denver7 talked to one driver passing through Idaho Springs on his way back from Copper Mountain.

“It was like an ice rink between Copper and Frisco,” said Callum Chisholm.

CDOT said the high winds often cause problems for trucks as well as very light vehicles.

Our high wind watch is in effect through Sunday morning for areas including Idaho Springs, Nederland, Evergreen, Estes Park, and Georgetown among other communities.