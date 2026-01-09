CDOT urges drivers to be safe as Colorado is hit with heavy snow

MONUMENT, Colo. — The first major winter storm of the year is moving through Colorado, with some of the heaviest snowfall expected along the Palmer Divide, where transportation officials say conditions will worsen through the evening and overnight hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says areas along I-25 south of Denver, including Monument and Castle Rock, could see between five and seven inches of snow from Thursday’s storm.

In Monument, snow fell on and off throughout the afternoon as temperatures dropped and road conditions began to deteriorate.

“We usually kind of stay ahead of it a little bit on making sure we’ve got good tires,” said Brad Harper, a Monument resident who was out running errands ahead of the storm. “Five or six inches doesn’t really bother you all that much. You can work through it.”

CDOT says crews have been preparing for the storm for days, pre-treating roadways, staging plows and staffing up ahead of what could be a long night.

“They’ve been monitoring it,” said Amber Shipley, CDOT’s Region 2 communications manager. “When that snow starts hitting the pavement, they’re ready to scoop it right off.”

Shipley said the biggest concern is the combination of heavy snowfall and high winds expected overnight and into Friday morning, which could significantly reduce visibility for drivers.

“When you get snow combined with high winds, visibility drops,” Shipley said. “You need to be prepared for that.”

While the Palmer Divide is expected to take the brunt of the storm, CDOT says conditions along the I-70 mountain corridor will also be impacted, particularly for those heading to the slopes this weekend.

CDOT spokesperson Austyn Dineen said crews are fully staffed along I-70 and detour routes, with dozens of plows and specialized trucks working around the clock.

“We have 24/7 coverage on the I-70 corridor,” Dineen said. “That includes about 60 plows operating in that area, as well as additional specialized trucks to keep the road safer for drivers.”

Dineen warned that pavement in the mountains could be slushy and snow-covered overnight, with blowing snow and gusty winds at higher elevations. With fresh snow drawing skiers to the mountains, CDOT is encouraging travelers to plan ahead and adjust their schedules.

“If you’re planning to come up, go before the sun rises,” Dineen said. “If you aren’t through the Floyd Hill area early in the morning, you’re likely going to be in traffic.”

Drivers returning to the Denver area on Sunday should also expect delays, with CDOT anticipating metering at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels beginning around midday.

CDOT urges anyone traveling during the storm to slow down, give plows plenty of space and check road conditions before heading out. Officials say the most challenging conditions are expected overnight, with gradual improvement by Friday afternoon.