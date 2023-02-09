CDOT: Eastbound I-70 closed between US 6 and Eagle due to crash

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between US 6 and Eagle due to a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening.
A cold front has brought snow and strong winds to the mountains, impacting road conditions.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. Drivers should expect delays.
