CDOT: Eastbound I-70 closed between US 6 and Eagle due to crash

Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted at 11:25 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 01:27:03-05

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between US 6 and Eagle due to a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening.

A cold front has brought snow and strong winds to the mountains, impacting road conditions.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. Drivers should expect delays.

