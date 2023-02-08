Cold front will hit Denver metro area this afternoon, roads may be slick Thursday morning

DENVER — A cold front will bring a little snow and strong winds to the Denver metro area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder said the main hazard with this storm is the "possibility of snow squalls, blowing snow and low visibilities," which will lead to hazardous driving conditions in the mountains.

Roads around the Denver metro area, where less than an inch of snow is expected, may be snow-covered and slick by Wednesday evening into the next morning.

Snow will develop in the mountains Wednesday starting around 4 p.m., bringing brief whiteout conditions especially along Highway 40.

Traveling in the mountains may be difficult Wednesday evening, when snow will be the heaviest. In places above 9,000 feet, NWS estimates that 3 to 6 inches of snow will fall. The mountain valleys will see roughly 4 inches.

On the eastern plains, scattered snow showers and windy conditions will come behind the cold front, NWS reported. Less than an inch is expected on the plains, with up to 2 inches on the Palmer Divide.

By Thursday morning, the snow will decrease in the mountains.

The main issue on the plains is the strong northerly winds on Thursday, though gusts will stay under 60 mph. With wind chills, temperatures will drop to 10 degrees or even -10 degrees Thursday morning. Highs will only reach into the mid 20s to low 30s in northeast Colorado. Mountain valleys could see lows as cold as -20 Thursday night, according to the NWS.

