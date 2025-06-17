CDOT: Crews near completion of phase 1 clearing of Loveland Pass landslide, but no timeline set

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation said Tuesday that crews are nearing completion of phase one in clearing the Loveland Pass landslide, which buried US 6 under up to 20 feet of debris Sunday morning.

CDOT said crews have removed 85% of the material, but safety concerns remain due to an unstable slope.

Phase two will focus on slope assessment and final cleanup, though no timeline has been set for reopening.

The agency said that the slide was caused by material above the roadway that became saturated by melting snow.

The area where Sunday’s landslide occurred saw a partial slide in 2003, but it stabilized on its own shortly afterward, with no history of movement over the past 22 years, according to CDOT.

Meanwhile, trucks carrying hazardous materials are being escorted through the I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, which may have a significant impact on traffic flow through the tunnel.