Landslide closes Loveland Pass

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A landslide on Loveland Pass forced the closure of U.S. Highway 6 Sunday morning.

No injuries or vehicle damage were reported.

The slide occurred near mile marker 226, and is approximately 100 feet wide and 20 feet deep, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The highway remains closed from just east of Arapahoe Basin to Loveland Ski Area.

Crews are working to clear the debris, but there is no estimated time for reopening.